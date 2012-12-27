A policeman was recorded using offensive language towards an arrested man who had called a friend from a police van, it has been claimed.

Norfolk Police is investigating the conduct of an officer after Andre Smith, of Hethersett, recorded the call from his neighbour on Christmas night.

Police took the phone off the man, but left it on the floor of the police van.

Mr Smith said he kept listening and recorded what was said. "The police used several expletives," he said.

He said he was concerned by the swear words used by police and their behaviour towards his neighbour.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said: "Police can confirm they received a complaint from a member of the public regarding the conduct of a police officer and the language that he used after an arrest late evening on December 25 in the Hethersett area.

"The Professional Standards Department has been informed and are making inquiries.

"Following the incident, a 40-year-old man from Hethersett was cautioned for racially aggravated verbal abuse of a police officer."

Mr Smith told the BBC that his neighbour was arrested by two police officers on suspicion of disorderly behaviour on Christmas night.

The neighbour was released without charge in connection with that offence but was later cautioned for racially aggravated verbal abuse of a police officer.

On the way to the custody suites at Wymondham, the neighbour called Mr Smith asking for cigarettes. Mr Smith said a police officer grabbed the phone and it ended up on the floor of the van.

Mr Smith said he was disgusted by the language he says the police used.

"I think this opens a can of worms. I think this needs to be looked at," he said.