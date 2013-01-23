Image caption The crash occurred at Wendling between Little Fransham and Dereham

A third person who died in a car crash in Norfolk on Christmas Eve has been named by police.

Bridget Walker, 69, from Norwich, died in hospital last week after being involved in the accident on the A47 at Wendling during the afternoon.

John Knight, 77, and Patricia Knight, 76, from Aylestone, Leicester, also died in the collision, which involved two cars.

The inquest into the death of Ms Walker is due to open later.

At the time Norfolk Police said Ms Walker was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with numerous broken bones and internal bleeding.

Police believed her Volkswagen Polo and Mr and Mrs Knight's Vauxhall Astra collided at the Wendling turn-off, near Dereham, while heading in opposite directions.

Mrs Knight died at the scene and Mr Knight died in hospital later that evening.

Three days later two girls aged seven and 10, from Lincolnshire, died on the same road at Wisbech, leading to Norfolk coroner William Armstrong calling for "lessons to be learned" from the tragedies.