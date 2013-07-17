Two men admit 'Oompa Loompa' affray
Two men, accused of attacking a man while dressed as Oompa Loompas, have admitted affray.
A man, aged 28, suffered cuts and bruises in the attack on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, on 27 December.
Louis Gelinas, 20, from Sutton and Matthew Wright, 20, from Potter Heigham, pleaded guilty to affray on Tuesday and await sentencing.
Mr Wright denied racially aggravated assault and will appear at Norwich Crown Court on 11 September for trial.
The prosecution presented no evidence against Matthew Watling, 19, of Potter Heigham, at Norwich Crown Court.
Mr Watling was found not guilty on two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.
The Ooompa Loompa costumes were based on those used in the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, inspired by a novel by Roald Dahl.