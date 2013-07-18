Norwich cannabis factory discovered by gas worker
A British Gas worker chasing up an unpaid bill uncovered a cannabis farm with £60,000-worth of plants, Norfolk police said.
About 400 plants were found at the house in Magdalen Road, Norwich, on Tuesday after the worker saw "orange lights" through the windows.
Four upstairs rooms were full of plants, heated by lamps powered by electricity by-passed from the mains.
No-one was found inside the terraced house and the plants have been seized.
The gas worker had gone to the house to execute a warrant after the householders did not pay a bill, a Norfolk police spokesman said.
Police said no arrests had been made.
A British Gas spokesman said they were aware of what happened and had a "strong track record" of working with the police to detect energy theft.