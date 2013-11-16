Image caption Police are investigating an allegation that James May was given a drugs overdose, while in hospital

Friends of a man who police suspect was murdered in hospital are "disgusted" delays mean his body has still not been released.

James May, 76, from Great Yarmouth, died at Gorleston's James Paget Hospital in September after being admitted with a heart problem.

A male medical worker arrested on suspicion of murder has been re-bailed until mid-December, police said.

A force spokesman added it was a "complex and lengthy inquiry".

A post-mortem examination showed Mr May died of heart failure, but police are still awaiting the results of further toxicology tests as part of their investigation.

Image caption Carol Taylor wants James May's body to be released so he can be laid to rest

Carol Taylor, from Portsmouth, said she was like a niece to Mr May.

'Cannot say goodbye'

Speaking to BBC Look East she said: "We're just in limbo, we can't go the chapel of rest and say goodbye and lay him to rest until the body's been released.

"You cannot say goodbye to somebody until you've buried them, so until that happens we'll never be able to grieve and move on... then we know it's over.

"If they have the bloods and everything they need why can't they just release the body for us to bury? You still have the ongoing investigation but at least we know he's not left laying wherever he's laying."

Police are investigating an allegation that a drugs overdose was administered to Mr May leading to his death.

Det Ch Insp Paul Durham of Norfolk Police said: "We stated from the outset that this would be a complex and lengthy enquiry.

Image caption Mrs Taylor said 76-year-old Mr May was like family to her and her father

"We have made a significant amount of progress already and will continue our enquiries into Mr May's death expeditiously and thoroughly."

'Hurts deeply'

But Malcolm Burgess, Mr May's best friend, said he was "disgusted with the lack of information that's come forward".

"Not only for me, but his nephew and everybody else that's involved," he said.

"All we want is some information so we can lay Jimmy to rest. It hurts deeply that you can't say your cheerio's properly."

Mr May, a retired driving instructor, moved to Great Yarmouth about 10 years ago from London. He lived his terrier-cross dog Polly and was a keen member of the Hemsby short mat bowls club.

Mr Mays' funeral has already been postponed once. Mrs Taylor and her family are hoping it can be held before Christmas.