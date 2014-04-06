A47 Postwick Hub work in Norwich to start in May
Work on a new £19m road junction on the edge of Norwich is expected to start in May.
Approval for the A47 Postwick Hub plan was granted by the government in January.
Once built, the new hub could be linked to the proposed Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR), intended to run around the east and north of the city.
New slip roads and a second bridge will replace existing side roads at the hub, which could serve a new business park.
The junction was approved after the government received a 129-page report following a public inquiry.
More than 130 people objected to the interchange, with many concerned it was "over-designed, too complex and complicated".
They also feared it would pave the way for the separate NDR scheme, which has yet to be approved.
The 14-day public inquiry was held in the city last summer, led by government planning inspector David Wildsmith.
Construction work on the new hub is expected to run until December 2015.