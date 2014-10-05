A man and a woman have died in a house fire in Great Yarmouth, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the house on Admiralty Road at 12:20 BST, where the pair's bodies were found.

Their deaths are being treated as 'unexplained'. The house has been sealed off for further investigations.

Det Insp Graeme Talbot from Norfolk Police said initial inquiries led officers to believe the fire was "an isolated incident".

"We're in the early stages of our investigation and currently trying to establish the exact circumstances surrounding these deaths," he said.