King's Lynn NHS boss Karl Perryman sent 'poison pen' letters
- Published
A senior NHS manager sent "dark and spiteful" notes to a colleague after becoming infatuated with her, a court has heard.
Karl Perryman, 52, was head of complaints and legal services at King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital when he allegedly wrote the letters.
Jurors heard Mr Perryman told Joanne O'Neill she dressed "like a hooker" and had "slept her way to the top".
Mr Perryman denies stalking and intimidating a witness.
King's Lynn Crown Court heard he started writing the eight letters in December 2012 after Ms O'Neill began a relationship with the hospital's deputy information technology director, Michael Brown, who she has since married.
'Sex and lying'
They purported to be from an anonymous Christian woman who wanted Ms O'Neill to stop her supposedly deplorable conduct, the court heard.
But they were traced to Mr Perryman, who had earlier secured Ms O'Neill a job after allegedly becoming infatuated with her at an interview, prosecutors said.
Opening the case, prosecutor Jude Durr said the letters all concerned "rank, status, sex, lying, cheating, flirting, dressing inappropriately and reaping what you sow".
"She felt genuinely frightened that she was being watched every time she attended a meeting or saw a colleague in the corridor," he said.
Giving evidence, Ms O'Neill said she was originally turned down for a job in the department but Mr Perryman later phoned her and, in a conversation lasting an hour and a half, said he would find her a role.
Ms O'Neill, who worked as complaints manager, said Mr Perryman would talk about her relationship with Mr Brown, and how "odd it was".
Mr Perryman, from King's Lynn, is currently suspended from his role.
The trial continues.