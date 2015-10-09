Judo coach jailed for 1990s sex assault on underage girl
- Published
A former judo coach has been jailed after admitting sexually assaulting an underage girl in the 1990s.
William Westwood, 47, abused his victim, who was from Norfolk and was under 16 at the time, on a trip abroad.
Norwich Crown Court judge Mr Recorder Gallagher said an "element of grooming" was "abundantly clear" in the case.
Westwood, of Linton, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, was sentenced to 20 months in prison and was placed on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.
He was charged following a "lengthy investigation" by Norfolk Police child abuse investigation unit after the victim came forward in September last year.
'Profound impact'
Det Con Tristan Coull from Norfolk Police said: "It was an incredibly brave decision for the victim to make to come forward and speak to police after such a long period of time.
"She has had to live with the consequences of the abuse for almost 20 years, abuse which had a profound impact on her having taken place at such a significant time in her life."
Old legislation from the Sexual Offences Act 1998 allowed officer to arrest and charge the suspect event though the offence occurred abroad, the force said.
During sentencing, the judge said: "It is abundantly clear there was an element of grooming in this case and you must be punished for committing a serious sexual offence.
"Others who work with children in this way must know the courts will take action when tutors, teachers and anyone else abuses their position of trust."