Image copyright Bluebell Baughan Image caption Aiden Webb's family and his girlfriend Bluebell Baughan have arranged a memorial day in the city where the couple met

A memorial day has been planned for a British backpacker who plunged to his death trying to climb Vietnam's highest mountain.

Aiden Webb, 22, from Norwich, set off to scale Fansipan mountain alone on 3 June. He died after slipping down a waterfall and was found six days later.

His family and girlfriend Bluebell Baughan have arranged the event on Jesus Green in Cambridge, on 31 July.

It will include personal tributes, "memory tables" and a candlelit vigil.

Organising the tribute had helped the family through their grief, his girlfriend said.

Image copyright Bluebell Baughan Image caption Experienced climber Aiden Webb was trying to climb Vietnam's highest mountain in one day

Miss Baughan, 24, from White Notley, Essex, who met Mr Webb when they were drama students at Cambridge's Anglia Ruskin University, said it was "a day for all of us to get together to celebrate Aiden's life".

'Touched our hearts'

Experienced climber Mr Webb injured himself climbing the 3,100m (10,300ft) high mountain.

He managed to contact Miss Baughan by phone, who was in the nearby town of Sapa, and raised the alarm.

Image copyright Bluebell Baughan Image caption Bluebell Baughan and Mr Webb were two and a half months into a four-month trip

Image caption Mr Webb was climbing in the northwest of the country when he fell

Trying to make it to safety Mr Webb slipped down an 18m (60ft) waterfall and died on impact.

His funeral took place near Norwich on 15 July.

Miss Baughan hopes the Celebrate Aiden Webb's Life memorial day will be a fitting tribute to her boyfriend, who would have turned 23 on 27 July.

Image copyright Bluebell Baughan Image caption Aiden Webb was "fit, strong and healthy", his father said

The family needed permission from the city council and public liability insurance to hold the event in the park.

Although they have had to hire portable toilets, many people have donated equipment and the couple's former university has lent them a sound system.

"We'll play Aiden's favourite music," Miss Baughan said. "He loved The Doors as well as blues.

"This day is purely to show our unity in the love we hold for Aiden."