Baby suffered 'catastrophic' injuries Norwich court told
- Published
A father gave conflicting accounts of how his baby daughter died before a scan revealed "catastrophic" shaking injuries, a court was told.
Arunas Guzas, 42, of Greenland Avenue, King's Lynn, who is accused of causing fatal brain and spinal injuries to six-month-old Milana, denies manslaughter.
When she arrived at hospital the baby was pale with closed eyes and stiff limbs, Norwich Crown Court heard.
Mr Guzas was alone with the child on 26 February 2016 when she became unwell.
The jury was told the factory worker had not slept for two days when his wife returned home just after 20:00 GMT to find him angry.
The couple went to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where staff tried to determine how she had become unwell.
Prosecutor Karim Khalil QC said Mr Guzas told a consultant Milana was asleep on his chest in bed when she awoke with a scream and went stiff.
Fractured arm
Later staff heard different versions and after his arrest Mr Guzas was interviewed on three occasions, each time offering further accounts of what had taken place, the court was told.
In one interview he said he was watching football on his laptop when he awoke to find the baby had fallen onto it.
Another time he said the baby had fallen on the floor between the bed and the cot and he had rocked her gently to wake her up.
Hospital staff transferred Milana to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after a CT scan showed bleeding around her head.
A post-mortem by pathologist Dr Nat Cary found the injuries were due to shaking and impact with a soft surface such as bedding or a pillow.
Mr Khalil said her injuries were "catastrophic" and included bleeding to the brain membranes, spine and eyes.
The court was told Milana also had a fracture to her right upper arm, caused up to two weeks before she arrived at hospital.
The trial continues.