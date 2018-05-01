Image caption Heavy machinery has arrived on the beach ahead of Wednesday's demolition to clear debris from the beach

Seven clifftop chalets on the verge of toppling into the sea after Monday's storms will be demolished on Wednesday.

The bungalows in The Marrams, Hemsby, Norfolk, were left uninhabitable when the cliffs they were built on were washed away in March.

Some have now been left hanging over the cliff edge after another half metre was eroded by high tides.

Demolition workers arrived earlier to prepare the site and clear debris, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said.

In a statement, the council said the "loss of cliff material since Sunday" meant the wooden chalets were now "dangerous".

They needed to be knocked down to "preserve public safety".

Image caption Around 16ft (5m) of dunes were pounded away by high tides and heavy rain on Sunday and Monday

Debris which had fallen on to the beach from collapsed chalets was now being cleared, ahead of demolition work starting on Wednesday afternoon, the council said.

It is expected all the bungalows will be dismantled by Friday.

Deputy council leader Carl Smith said the authority been updating the chalet owners.

"The borough council... would again like to express its sympathies to them and to the wider Hemsby community, which has once again pulled together during this difficult time," he said.

Former serviceman Lance Martin, who was forced to leave his chalet two months ago, said he would watch it being knocked down despite his hopes to save it.

"The idea to drag it forward is now a moot point - it's too dangerous to work on, unfortunately," he said.

"It is devastating, but I am OK and all my belongings are out - it is now a matter of saying goodbye."

On Monday night a rescue centre was set up for residents living in 30 homes near the condemned clifftop chalets.

However, they refused to go after around 16ft (5m) of dunes were pounded away by high tides and heavy rain in 24 hours.

A privately owned main road through The Marrams, which is the sole access for the seven bungalows at risk - plus another 30 chalets, has been closed for "public safety", the council said.

It added it would be visiting those living in the affected chalets to deal with any concerns.