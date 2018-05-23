Image caption The RAF Red Arrows are a popular feature of UK air shows and carnivals

The RAF Red Arrows are being forced to change their flight path at an air show because of nesting birds.

Great Yarmouth Air Show is in talks with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) over a new route to avoid disturbing little tern colonies at Scroby Sands and the beach at North Denes.

An organiser said it was "frustrating" having to make the adjustments with just three weeks to go.

The RSPB and Natural England raised concerns with the CAA on Tuesday.

According to the RSPB, little terns are in decline across Europe and are among the UK's rarest sea birds.

Their nesting sites are described as "vulnerable" and are protected by law.

Image caption Little terns travel 3,000 miles from west Africa to breed on the UK coast

Show director, Kevin Marsh said they had already made two adjustments to the Red Arrows' flight path.

He said the new flight path proposal is for the RAF display team only as they need a longer fly-past to be able to do their turns and would not affect other aircraft.

"It's frustrating the agencies have got us to a position but there was never a threat to the show.

"The CAA didn't understand their responsibility with regards to protecting the habitat," he added.

The show which was cancelled last year has cost £650,000 to stage and 175,000 people are expected to attend.