Image copyright Google Image caption Holt Medical Practice said it was "upset and disappointed"

A NHS GP surgery has "offered sincere apologies" after an employee "inappropriately accessed" 150 patient records.

Holt Medical Practice in Holt, Norfolk has said it was the work of an individual who has now been dismissed.

In a statement, it said it did "not believe any patient information has been shared externally".

The surgery said the matter has been reported to the Information Commissioner's Office.

The practice also said it was "upset and disappointed" and "measures have been put in place to reduce the likelihood of this happening again".

"We have written to the patients affected and offered our sincere apologies," a statement said.