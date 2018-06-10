Norfolk pub puts up 'grandstand' for World Cup football fans
A pub landlord has put up his own "grandstand" for football fans to watch the World Cup.
Paul Sandford, who runs the Railway Tavern in Dereham, Norfolk said he had capacity for 500 supporters to watch the games which kick-off on Thursday.
The investment has cost him about £5,000, but he said he was confident England would do well this time around.
"We've got no expectations unlike four years ago, so I think England could surprise us this time," he said.
"We are guaranteed three games; four would be a bonus; and if we get to the semi-finals, well, after that it could be England's," he added.
The grandstand, which has been put up in the pub's car park, is undercover, and fans will watch the match on sixteen 90-inch screens.
Mr Sandford said some local residents, including stores nearby, had offered land for car parking.
The pub, which ran the event on a much smaller scale four years ago, said it would have a sensible drinking policy in force.