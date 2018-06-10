Image copyright Paul Sandford Image caption The grandstand will seat 500 people

A pub landlord has put up his own "grandstand" for football fans to watch the World Cup.

Paul Sandford, who runs the Railway Tavern in Dereham, Norfolk said he had capacity for 500 supporters to watch the games which kick-off on Thursday.

The investment has cost him about £5,000, but he said he was confident England would do well this time around.

"We've got no expectations unlike four years ago, so I think England could surprise us this time," he said.

"We are guaranteed three games; four would be a bonus; and if we get to the semi-finals, well, after that it could be England's," he added.

Image copyright Paul Sandford Image caption Pub landlord Paul Sandford is getting behind England for the World Cup

The grandstand, which has been put up in the pub's car park, is undercover, and fans will watch the match on sixteen 90-inch screens.

Mr Sandford said some local residents, including stores nearby, had offered land for car parking.

Image copyright Paul Sandford Image caption The pub, gearing up for the 2018 World Cup, has also been renamed for duration of the tournament

The pub, which ran the event on a much smaller scale four years ago, said it would have a sensible drinking policy in force.