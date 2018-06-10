Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A track fault at London Liverpool Street station is preventing some trains entering platforms

Rail commuters to London have been warned they face disruption on Monday because of a "major track fault".

Greater Anglia say the fault at Liverpool Street station is preventing trains accessing some of the platforms.

"It is likely that there will be alterations to some Greater Anglia peak services on Monday 11 June," it said on its website.

Network Rail, which is working to fix the fault, apologised and urged passengers to check before they travel.

Routes from Norwich, Ipswich, Harwich, Clacton, Braintree, Colchester, Chelmsford, Southminster and Southend to London will be affected.

The changes which are expected to be finalised later have already sparked frustration and scepticism among passengers.

Image caption Commuters from Ipswich station to London warned to expect delays

Responding on Twitter, commuters referred to another "disrupted" commute into the capital.

One Alan Pender, said: "Really? That's unlike Greater Anglia to cancel and delay services lol. Another day of commuter hell. Lovely stuff."

And @JACOB_3468 questioned how it was possible to predict the track fault would still be affecting services.

Greater Anglia said off-peak services were expected to run as normal on Monday.

It apologised for "any inconvenience caused to customers by this problem".

Restrictions would be lifted with passengers able to use tickets on both Great Eastern main line stations and West Anglia services, it confirmed.