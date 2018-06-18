Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Peter Wrighton was walking his dogs alone when he was set upon from behind by Palmer

A "buddy" dog walking scheme has been set up for people living in a village where a man was randomly murdered.

Peter Wrighton, 83, from Banham, Norfolk, was stabbed to death while walking on the heath at East Harling with his two dogs.

Former soldier Alexander Palmer, 24, knifed Mr Wrighton 45 times in the attack last August.

Norfolk Police said it hoped the project "would provide a positive outcome to such a sad crime".

PC Amy Lucas said: "This is a way for the community to feel safe and take control of a situation where they may have felt powerless."

The first walk, organised by police and residents, will take place on Sunday.

In future people will be able to arrange the buddy dog walks using social media and other resources.

Kate Filby, clerk to Harling Parish Council, said she hoped the dog walking group would "be a new way to enjoy the beautiful woodlands".

The council hopes a commemorative bench in Mr Wrighton's name will eventually be set on the heath.

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Peter Wrighton's body was discovered on the edge of woodland by walkers

Palmer from Cringleford, Norwich, was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Mr Wrighton, whose injuries were so severe police initially thought he had been killed by an animal.

His parents said their warnings that their son was not taking his medication were ignored because health workers said they could only "believe the patient".

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is carrying out a review into its treatment of Palmer.

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Alexander Palmer was jailed for a minimum of 28 years in March

Palmer had served in an Army commando regiment but was discharged in November 2015 after his head was "crushed" in a violent attack, his parents said.

Before Palmer was convicted he was held at Rampton Secure Hospital, but he is now serving his sentence in the general prison population at Wakefield prison in west Yorkshire.