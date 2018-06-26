Image copyright Family photo Image caption David Hastings' family said they were broken-hearted following his death

A 22-year-old has appeared in court accused of murder after a man was stabbed to death in a car park near a railway station.

David Hastings, 48, of Norwich, was found with stab wounds at Rose Lane car park in the city just after midnight on Saturday and died in hospital.

Rolands Heinbergs, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody by the judge at Norwich Crown Court.

The defendant, originally from Latvia, will next appear in court on 13 August.

Mr Heinbergs did not enter a plea during Tuesday's hearing and no application for bail was made.

Image caption Police were called to Norwich's Rose Lane car park just after midnight on Saturday where they found the victim

Following the court hearing, the victim's family described him a "beloved son, brother, dad and granddad".

Mr Hastings' parents and children paid tribute to him in a statement and said he was "always smiling and joking and will be missed by so many friends".

"We are absolutely devastated you have been taken away from us so soon.

"Sonny, we will miss you always, we love you so much and our hearts are broken."