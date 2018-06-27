Image caption Police said the wooded area by Adelaide Street and West End Street in Norwich remained sealed off

A 19-year-old man is in a serious condition after being shot in the back.

Armed police were called to a wooded area near the Fat Cat pub off West End Street in Norwich at 02:00 BST, after residents reported hearing an "altercation" followed by a gunshot.

The teenage victim, from London, was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said they "do not believe there is any risk to the wider public".

Image caption Police are still at the scene to "provide reassurance"

Supt Roger Wiltshire said: "The area has been sealed off for forensic inquiries to take place and we will have a number of police resources in the area throughout the day, including an increase in uniformed officers to provide reassurance."

Image caption The area by Adelaide Street is sealed off for forensic inquiries to take place

The area remains sealed off while inquiries continue and officers are appealing for information.