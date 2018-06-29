Image caption Officers searched the park where the shooting took place as well as surrounding streets

Police investigating the shooting of a man in Norwich are appealing for further witnesses who may have seen a white hatchback car in the area at the time of the attack.

The shooting on Wednesday is believed to have taken place in Waddington Park.

Following the arrests of two people on Thursday, police said they had seized a small white hatchback.

Two males arrested, aged 17 and 26, have been released under investigation, Norfolk Police said.

"We believe a vehicle was used during the incident by suspects and as a result of our enquiries we have seized a car," Det Insp Chris Burgess said.

"The car is a small white hatchback and I would be keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching this description in the area around the time of the incident."

Image caption Chief Constable Simon Bailey said the shooting may be connected to drug gangs

The 19-year-old victim from London, who was found in Adelaide Street, was treated for a gunshot wound to the back and remains in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a stable condition.

Norfolk's Chief Constable Simon Bailey said detectives were looking in to possible links with London drug gangs.

Norwich Police Commander Supt Terry Lordan said police had arranged a series of street surgeries to give members of the local community the chance to speak with officers face-to-face about any issues or concerns they may have following the shooting.

They will run from Monday at various city locations.