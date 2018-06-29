Image copyright A young fin whale has been spotted in the River Ou Image caption The whale was spotted on Thursday in the River Ouse, near the coastal town of King's Lynn

A young fin whale has died after being spotted in a river near a town on the East Coast.

The whale was first seen in the River Ouse, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Experts said it looked like it had been injured.

It was hoped the tide would carry the mammal back out to sea. However, divers monitoring it have since confirmed it died.

The Environment Agency is now working on how best to recover the body.