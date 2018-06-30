Norfolk

Norwich shooting probe: Teenager released over park shooting

  • 30 June 2018
Park search
Image caption Officers searched the park where the shooting took place as well as surrounding streets

A teenager arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in a park has been released under investigation.

It is believed to have taken place in Waddington Park, Norwich, on Wednesday, leaving a 19-year-old man from London with a gunshot wound to his back.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Friday and has since been released while inquiries continue.

Another 17-year-old boy and a man aged 26, have already been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for further witnesses who may have seen a white hatchback car in the area at the time of the attack.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites