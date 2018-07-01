Norfolk

Girl 'thrown from bouncy castle' on Norfolk beach dies

  • 1 July 2018
Gorleston
Image caption Police are on scene at Gorleston

A child has died after being thrown from a bouncy castle on a beach in Norfolk, police have said.

The girl was injured on the inflatable at Gorleston beach at about 11:00 BST, when the ambulance service received more than a dozen calls.

Paramedics reached the scene within four minutes and took the girl to James Paget Hospital, where she died.

Norfolk Police have cordoned off a section of the beach, which was busy with people enjoying the hot weather.

An investigation involving the Health and Safety Executive, local authority and police is under way.

