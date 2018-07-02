Image copyright Geograph/Tiger Image caption Kevin Ward had gone to the library expecting to meet what he thought was a child he had groomed online

A paedophile who was caught by a group of vigilantes has been jailed for 18 months after he admitted attempting to groom young girls online.

Kevin Ward, 51, of Deanside, Great Yarmouth was caught in the town's library by Internet Interceptors, who pose as children on the internet.

Ward pleaded guilty at previous hearings to six counts of grooming children online for sexual activity.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Norwich Crown Court was told Ward had gone to the library with the expectation he was meeting a child.

He was stopped by members of the vigilante group and handed over to the police.

Ward admitted five counts of attempting to cause or incite a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity and one of engaging a child in sexual communication.