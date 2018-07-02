Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ava-May Littleboy, aged three, was thrown from an inflatable trampoline at Gorleston beach, Norfolk

Tributes have been paid to a three-year-old girl who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline on a beach.

The family of Ava-May Littleboy said: "She was not your ordinary little girl, as anyone she met, she would leave a lasting impression on."

Ava-May died in hospital after being thrown from the inflatable at Gorleston beach, Norfolk, on Sunday.

Her family said: "Anyone that met her would not want to forget her."

Image caption Ava-May Littleboy was thrown off the blue bouncy trampoline, pictured to the right

Ava-May, from Suffolk, was visiting the beach with her family, police said.

Her family added: "Her infectious laugh and smile could light up even the darkest of rooms."

Following her death, there have been calls for a temporary ban on bouncy castles and inflatables in public areas.

Image caption People have been leaving tributes on the beach

Harlow MP Robert Halfon wants an "urgent investigation" into their regulation.

In 2016, a seven-year-old girl died after a bouncy castle broke free in high winds from its moorings in Harlow.

Mr Halfon said: "There should be a temporary ban on bouncy castles and inflatables in public areas until we can ensure they are safe.

"These are two tragic deaths of two beautiful little children in the space of a few years and there needs to be an urgent investigation in the regulation and inspection regimes.

"You cannot risk a tragedy like this happening again."

The owner of the play equipment on Gorleston's Lower Esplanade, Curt Johnson, said: "We are in complete shock and send our deepest condolences to the family.

"We are in bits and totally devastated; we can't sleep, can't eat, feel sick to the core."

Supt Roger Wiltshire, of Norfolk Police, said it was too early to speculate whether the hot weather was behind the explosion.

"We've got experts from all around the country coming to help us with all aspects of this investigation," he said.

The Health and Safety Executive said it would be providing "specialist assistance" to the investigation, which is being led by the police and Great Yarmouth Borough Council.