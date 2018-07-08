Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The dog had been abandoned in such a state that vet staff could not tell what breed she was

An emaciated dog found wandering a city with a "smashed" jaw that had come away from her skull has had to be put to sleep.

The dog was found staggering in Norwich and had such a "matted mass" of coat it was impossible to tell what breed she was at first, the RSPCA said.

The abandoned animal's broken jaw was also left hanging at an angle.

The RSPCA appealed for anyone with information about the poodle terrier-cross type dog to come forward.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The dog's broken jaw was left hanging open and had become infected

The animal charity has launched an investigation after the dog was found by a member of the public in Ruskin Road on Thursday.

RSPCA inspector Ben Kirby said veterinary staff shaved "four dog coats' worth of fur" from her.

"The poor thing's mouth was held open at a 90-degree angle and she was unable to close it," he said.

"She had faeces and fur matted into her coat and was in a really awful state."

"Her jaw was virtually smashed, it was broken in two places and X-rays showed the bone had come right away from her skull."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Tests showed how the dog's "smashed" jaw had come away from its skull

The dog's jaw had also become infected and was irreparable.

A second vet confirmed she was in "a lot of pain" and the "only option was to put her to sleep," said Mr Kirby.

"It's really upsetting that someone had left her in such a state and in so much pain," he said.

"It's completely unacceptable to allow a dog to suffer like this."

The dog was not wearing a collar and had not been micro-chipped.