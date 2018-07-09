Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Glenn Burrows was jailed at Norwich Crown Court on Friday

A man whose streaming device allowed several thousands to watch premium Sky TV content illegally has been jailed.

Glenn Burrows, 33, operated under the names "Ooberstick" and "Oober media" and his device allowed customers to view Sky without a valid subscription.

Burrows, of Princes Street, North Walsham, Norfolk, was jailed for 22 months on Friday after admitting two offences at Norwich Crown Court.

His business partner was given a suspended sentence.

Norfolk Police said Darren Wicks, 45, of Barken Road, Chippenham, Wiltshire, acted in partnership with Burrows, assisting him in supplying the illicit streaming devices across the UK before their arrest in December 2016.

Wicks admitted intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence and was sentenced to 20 months in prison suspended for two years.

He was also made to do 250 hours of unpaid work.

Meanwhile, Burrows was jailed after admitting acquiring, using or possessing criminal property as well as the same offence as Wicks.

Det Sgt Samantha Shevlin said: "The sale of these boxes has a huge effect on the content owners, broadcasters and the wider public who will end up paying the price for others' dishonesty.

"The message really is that simple - devices like this or using one at home to watch content you normally would pay for is breaking the law."