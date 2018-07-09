A man and a woman who kept two people prisoners in their home over an alleged £15 debt have been jailed.

Brendan Burt of Coronation Terrace, Great Yarmouth and Michelle Bowler of no fixed address, were imprisoned for five years and 21 months respectively by Norwich Crown Court.

Police said the pair subjected two people to a violent three-hour ordeal that included a threat to pour boiling water over them.

Police described them as "despicable".

One of the victims, who told police he feared for his own life, was assaulted by Burt and needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

He managed to raise the alarm after escaping to a neighbour's property.

The second victim fled to a nearby supermarket where staff called police.

The defendants and their victims were known to each other.

Both Burt and Bowler had initially pleaded not guilty before admitting the offences in December.

Burt, 36, admitted actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, theft and blackmail.

Bowler, aged 33, admitted one count of blackmail on the same occasion.

Det Con Steven Harrowing said: "Bowler and Burt were absolutely set on causing trouble that evening.

"They picked on a man and his friend and decided to persecute them in their own home.

"The sentences handed out to these despicable individuals should serve as a warning to others," he said.