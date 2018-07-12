Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ava-May Littleboy, aged three, was thrown from an inflatable trampoline at Gorleston beach

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter over the death of a three-year-old girl who was thrown from an inflatable trampoline.

The inflatable "exploded" on Gorleston beach in Norfolk on July 1, sending Ava-May Littleboy into the air. She died from a head injury.

A man and woman in their 40s, from Great Yarmouth, have been arrested in connection with the death.

They are currently being questioned.

Witnesses described how people tried to catch the girl, from Somersham in Suffolk, when it happened on Gorleston's Lower Esplanade.

Image copyright Geoff Robinson Image caption The little girl was thrown from an inflatable trampoline at Gorleston beach on 1 July

Ava-May had been at the beach with members of her family.

Norfolk Police said a post-mortem examination found she died from a head injury, but further investigation would take place to confirm this.

An investigation involving the Health and Safety Executive, local authority and police is ongoing.

Image caption The girl was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived

In a statement released after her death, Ava-May's family said she could "light up the darkest rooms".

A fundraising campaign for a memorial bench near her Suffolk home has already raised more than £8,000.

Her grandmother, Angela Littleboy, told the BBC: "She was her own little character, she was cheeky, funny, the best leg-hugger ever.

"She loved everything, loved everybody, everyone was her best friend. She was a beautiful and bright little girl."