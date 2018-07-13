Image copyright @NSRoadsPolicing Image caption The driver was sitting on a battered bucket and using pliers to steer the car

A motorist was stopped by police for driving while sitting on a bucket and steering with pliers.

The battered car, which also had no front wing, bumper, headlights and a flat tyre was pulled over in King's Lynn in Norfolk.

Norfolk's roads policing unit tweeted pictures of "the most un-roadworthy car" and said there were "too many offences to mention".

Police said the driver has been reported to court.

"Yes this was driven on a road and yes he was sitting on a bucket and steering with a pair of mole grips," officers wrote, as they posted pictures of the vehicle in Saddlebow Road.

Image copyright @NSRoadsPolicing Image caption Police were alerted by the battered state of the vehicle

Dozens of people have commented on the shocking state of the vehicle.

One person referred to a television series where contestants compete to build working machines from scrap, saying: "I think too much scrap heap challenge has been watched by that driver."

Another said it "gives a whole new meaning to the word bucket seat", while other tongue-in-cheek comments included someone calling it "ingeniously unbelievable".

One person commended the driver on a "nice bit of kerb parking", considering he only had a pair of locking pliers to steer it neatly to the side of the road.

Image copyright @NSRoadsPolicing Image caption This is not a steering wheel...

Other police officers also picked up on the tweet, with PC Jon Parker from Norfolk Police describing it as "the most un-roadworthy car I've ever seen".