Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ava-May Littleboy was thrown from an inflatable trampoline at Gorleston beach

Two people arrested over the death of a three-year-old girl who was thrown from an inflatable trampoline have been released under investigation.

Ava-May Littelboy died from a head injury after she was thrown in the air when the inflatable "exploded" on Gorleston beach in Norfolk on July 1.

A man and woman in their 40s, from Great Yarmouth, were questioned on Thursday on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Police said their inquiry was ongoing.

Witnesses described how people tried to catch the Ava-May, from Somersham in Suffolk, when it happened on Gorleston's Lower Esplanade.

Image copyright Geoff Robinson Image caption The little girl was thrown from an inflatable trampoline at Gorleston beach on 1 July

Ava-May had been at the beach with members of her family.

Norfolk Police said a post-mortem examination found she died from a head injury, but further investigation would take place to confirm this.

An investigation involving the Health and Safety Executive, local authority and police is ongoing.