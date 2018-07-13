Norfolk

Ava-May Littleboy: Two released over inflatable death

  • 13 July 2018
Ava-May Littleboy Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Ava-May Littleboy was thrown from an inflatable trampoline at Gorleston beach

Two people arrested over the death of a three-year-old girl who was thrown from an inflatable trampoline have been released under investigation.

Ava-May Littelboy died from a head injury after she was thrown in the air when the inflatable "exploded" on Gorleston beach in Norfolk on July 1.

A man and woman in their 40s, from Great Yarmouth, were questioned on Thursday on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Police said their inquiry was ongoing.

Witnesses described how people tried to catch the Ava-May, from Somersham in Suffolk, when it happened on Gorleston's Lower Esplanade.

Image copyright Geoff Robinson
Image caption The little girl was thrown from an inflatable trampoline at Gorleston beach on 1 July

Ava-May had been at the beach with members of her family.

Norfolk Police said a post-mortem examination found she died from a head injury, but further investigation would take place to confirm this.

An investigation involving the Health and Safety Executive, local authority and police is ongoing.
Image caption Ava-May was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites