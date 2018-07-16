Great Yarmouth: Woman dies in 'unexplained' fall from car park
A woman has died after falling from a multi-storey car park in Great Yarmouth.
Norfolk Police said officers were called at 11:08 BST after reports a woman had fallen from the car park at Market Gates Shopping Centre on South Market Road.
She died at the scene. Her death is being treated as unexplained at this stage, a police spokeswoman said.
Cordons are in place on the road and in the car park, which remain open.