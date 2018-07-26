Image copyright Norfolk Fire and Rescue Image caption A travellers' site was evacuated after the fire at a nearby recycling centre, which began at about 20:30 BST

A travellers' site - home to 21 families - has been evacuated due to a fire at a recycling centre.

Seven fire engines were called to Mile Cross on Swanton Road in Norwich from about 20:30 BST on Wednesday.

A nearby leisure centre was opened for people to take shelter in, but they were allowed back to their homes at 02:00 BST, Norwich City Council said.

Paramedics were called to a nearby property and took a woman in her 70s to hospital with breathing problems.

Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service posted a message on Twitter advising people living in the area to keep their windows closed because of the smoke.

The fire was contained in one bay at the centre, believed to be for "general rubbish".

Crews were still damping down on Thursday lunchtime and an investigation was under way into the cause.

The police and Environment Agency were also on the site helping to deal with the incident.

A council spokeswoman said it was not known when it would reopen and people should use alternative recycling centres, such as the one at Ketteringham.