Image copyright Family via Norfolk Police Image caption Daniel Timbers (left) and Barry Joy were killed in the blast at a digger bucket factory

A company has been fined £145,000 over an explosion and fire in a paint-spraying booth in which two of its workers died.

Barry Joy, 56 and Daniel Timbers, 28, were killed at Harford Attachments in Spar Road, Norwich in July 2015.

At Norwich Magistrates' Court in May, managing director Steven Kidd pleaded guilty on the firm's behalf to two breaches of health and safety law.

The company was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court earlier.

It must also pay £65,900 in costs.

The health and safety breaches related to failing to ensure both workers were not exposed to risk of death or serious injury from sources of ignition.

Image copyright @ashleycashfield Image caption Smoke filled the air near the factory after the explosion in July 2015

In July 2017, a jury at Norfolk Coroners' Court concluded there were a number of failings at the digger bucket factory, including a lack of appropriate training in using the booth.

Paint sprayer Mr Joy, of Spencer Street, Norwich and production operative Mr Timbers, of Dereham Road, Norwich, could only be identified using dental records because their bodies were so badly burned, the inquest heard.

The jury concluded the men were killed by the effects of fire and the inhalation of combustion fumes.

Speaking after the sentencing, Health and Safety Executive inspector Keith Waller said: "This was a tragic and wholly avoidable incident, caused by the failure of the company to implement safe systems of work, and failure to ensure that health and safety documentation was communicated and followed."