Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to reports of an explosion at the plant

A man has died following a suspected explosion at a chemical plant in Norwich.

Emergency services were called to Briar Chemicals on Sweet Briar Road at about 15:10 BST on Friday "following reports of an explosion", Norfolk Police said.

The man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he later died. A second man was treated for shock.

Police said the incident was "not chemical-related".

Officers added there was no risk to other workers at the plant or to members of the public.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.