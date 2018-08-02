Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The Care Quality Commission rated the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust as inadequate

A mental health trust rated as "inadequate" will remain in special measures, a report says.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) revisited the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) after concerns at its last inspection in July 2017.

The trust was found to have made a number of improvements but there were still "ongoing concerns" affecting thousands of patients, the CQC said.

The NSFT welcomed the report and said it had "started to address the issues".

Chief executive Antek Lejk said it was "heartening" the report had acknowledged the trust's improvements, but some issues "cannot be resolved overnight".

CQC inspectors found:

Patients did not always benefit from safe services and previous breaches of regulation had not been resolved

Performance information and data had not facilitated effective learning or brought about improvements

Not all risk assessments and care plans were in place or updated in line with patients' needs and views

There were "significant concerns" about staffing in community mental health teams, with many patients still waiting to be allocated a care co-ordinator

Patients were not always secluded safely or in appropriate environments

Not all potential high-level ligature risks had been removed

The report, based on unannounced inspections in May, rated the trust "good" for caring, but found it to be inadequate for safety and leadership.

Image caption The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is based at Hellesdon Hospital in Norwich

Mr Lejk said the trust had "already identified and started to address the issues that the CQC raises".

"Our priority remains addressing any urgent safety and quality issues while other challenges, such as staffing, are being addressed over a longer period of time," he added.

"But we're not complacent and, in the meantime, we continue to put in actions and mitigations to safely manage these issues."

The NSFT is the seventh largest mental health trust in the UK and provides mental health services for adults and children at more than 50 sites across Norfolk and Suffolk.