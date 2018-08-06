Image copyright Family handout Image caption Dylan Blower had taken a bag of clothes with him was described by his father as "not very streetwise"

A 12-year-old boy who sparked a "large scale search" by police and Coastguard when he went missing has been found safe and well.

Dylan Blower, of Southtown, Great Yarmouth, was last seen seen at home in Gordon Road at about 15.30 BST on Sunday.

His father, Damian Blower had said they were desperately worried and the whole family was searching for him.

Norfolk Police confirmed on Monday morning that Dylan had been found.

Lowestoft and Southwold Coastguard said two of its teams, the police dog unit and helicopter were involved in the search.

Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue was also involved.