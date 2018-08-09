Image copyright AAIB Image caption The pilot and a passenger died when the Piper PA-28 aircraft came down near Wolferton

A plane that crashed on the Queen's Sandringham Estate had not been properly maintained, an investigation has found.

Two people died when their Piper PA-28 aircraft came down in marshland near Wolferton on 11 September last year.

Nigel Dodds, 58, and Valerie Barnes, 73, both from Gateshead, were pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquiry by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) revealed the plane's engine had failed.

Investigators found the problem was caused by oil loss during the flight from Southend to Newcastle.

They noted the engine had not been maintained according to the manufacturer's instructions while it was unused for long periods and parked outside.

Image caption The scene of the crash in Wolferton, which lies within the Sandringham Estate and is about seven miles (11km) north of King's Lynn

During the flight, pilot Mr Dodds transmitted a Mayday call at about 11:00 BST stating he had a "very rough running engine".

A controller at the Distress and Diversion emergency cell at Swanwick, Hampshire, advised the pilot that Great Massingham Airfield was about nine miles (14km) away.

Mr Dodds replied he would not make it that far, adding: "It's gonna be a field."

This was the last transmission received from the aircraft, about 30 seconds before radar contact was lost.