Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption The pig was taken away by the RSPCA and the man was taken away by the police

A man has been charged with walking a pig along a busy city street in Norwich - without a lead.

Norfolk Police were called to Prince of Wales Road on Wednesday and found the untethered pig "running around" with a dog, which bit one of the officers.

The man was arrested and later charged with highways and public order offences, and having a dangerously out-of-control dog.

The pig was taken away by the RSPCA and the man will appear in court later.

Officers were called to reports of a man being abusive to members of the public at about 10:10 BST on Wednesday.

He was charged under Section 155 of the Highways Act 1980 with "having a pig untethered and loose on a public highway", a police spokeswoman confirmed.

An officer who took a photograph of the pig said he was "lost for words".