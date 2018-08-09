Man charged with walking pig without a lead in Norwich
A man has been charged with walking a pig along a busy city street in Norwich - without a lead.
Norfolk Police were called to Prince of Wales Road on Wednesday and found the untethered pig "running around" with a dog, which bit one of the officers.
The man was arrested and later charged with highways and public order offences, and having a dangerously out-of-control dog.
The pig was taken away by the RSPCA and the man will appear in court later.
Officers were called to reports of a man being abusive to members of the public at about 10:10 BST on Wednesday.
He was charged under Section 155 of the Highways Act 1980 with "having a pig untethered and loose on a public highway", a police spokeswoman confirmed.
An officer who took a photograph of the pig said he was "lost for words".