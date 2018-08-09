Norfolk

Man charged with walking pig without a lead in Norwich

  • 9 August 2018
Pig found in street in Norwich Image copyright Norfolk Police
Image caption The pig was taken away by the RSPCA and the man was taken away by the police

A man has been charged with walking a pig along a busy city street in Norwich - without a lead.

Norfolk Police were called to Prince of Wales Road on Wednesday and found the untethered pig "running around" with a dog, which bit one of the officers.

The man was arrested and later charged with highways and public order offences, and having a dangerously out-of-control dog.

The pig was taken away by the RSPCA and the man will appear in court later.

Officers were called to reports of a man being abusive to members of the public at about 10:10 BST on Wednesday.

He was charged under Section 155 of the Highways Act 1980 with "having a pig untethered and loose on a public highway", a police spokeswoman confirmed.

An officer who took a photograph of the pig said he was "lost for words".

Image copyright N Chadwick/Geograph
Image caption The busy Prince of Wales Road links the city with the railway station and is not where you would expect to find a pig

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites