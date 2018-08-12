Image copyright Google Image caption The 21-year-old was stabbed in the buttocks during the group fight at 09:30 BST on Sunday in Chapelfield Park

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the buttocks during a fight at a city park.

The victim, 21, was attacked at about 09:30 BST in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich.

He was found by police and taken to hospital after officers were called to reports of a group of people fighting.

Police said they had arrested two men and were searching for a third man, who was not believed to be a threat to the public.