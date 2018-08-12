Man stabbed in buttocks during Norwich park brawl
- 12 August 2018
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the buttocks during a fight at a city park.
The victim, 21, was attacked at about 09:30 BST in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich.
He was found by police and taken to hospital after officers were called to reports of a group of people fighting.
Police said they had arrested two men and were searching for a third man, who was not believed to be a threat to the public.