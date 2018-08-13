Image copyright Google Image caption The 21-year-old was stabbed in the buttocks during the group fight at 09:30 BST on Sunday in Chapelfield Park

A man who was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the buttocks during a fight at a city park has been arrested by police.

The man, 21, was attacked on Sunday at about 09:30 BST in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich.

He was found by police and taken to hospital after officers were called to reports of a group of people fighting.

Norfolk Police said a second man taken in for questioning has been released under investigation.

Officers are still searching for a third man in connection with the stabbings.

He is not believed to be a threat to the public.