Image copyright Reynolds Coaches Image caption Charles Reynolds has sold his coach firm which has been in the family since 1910

The sale of Norfolk's oldest coach firm was "bitter-sweet" and "exceeded expectations", its owner said.

Reynolds Coaches, which was founded in 1910, closed last month after Charles Reynolds fell ill and could not find any family members to take it on.

The company was set up by his grandfather, a builder and haulier, who started off with horses and carts.

The auction at the firm's Caister yard in on Saturday was attended by 300 people with 100 more bidding online.

Mr Reynolds, 62, decided to sell up after being diagnosed with lung cancer last year.

He was just six years old when he first got involved with the family business, helping to man the petrol pumps.

Image copyright Reynolds Coaches Image caption One of the earlier coaches owned by Reynolds

About 20 coaches were sold on what Mr Reynolds described as "a truly wonderful and memorable day".

"I've never known such a mix of emotions, we've gone out on a high," he said.

He was a bit more coy when asked how much the sale had raised.

"That's between me and the Chancellor who will get a fair share, no doubt," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Reynolds said he was not giving up coaches completely.

Together with his friend Geoffrey, he will drive children in Runham and Stokesby to and from school twice a day.

"It will help us get up in the morning and out again in the afternoon. We'll be able to have a bit of fun and a coffee together too," he said.