Image copyright Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service Image caption Flames ripped through the former holiday camp overnight

A blaze has ripped through a derelict holiday camp near Great Yarmouth.

More than 90 firefighters battled the flames at the Pontins site in Hemsby, which closed ten years ago. The former reception building was badly damaged.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Beach Road camp at about 01:20 BST.

It said it was "making good progress" but would be there "for some time". People living nearby are advised to keep doors and windows shut.