Image copyright King's Lynn & West Norfolk Pride Image caption Thousands of people lined the streets of King's Lynn to support the town's first Pride parade

Thousands of people filled the streets of King's Lynn to show support for the town's first Pride parade.

Organisers said there had been a "fabulous" response to Saturday's celebration of the LGBT community.

More than double the anticipated amount of supporters marched through the town as part of the colourful parade.

It was set up following a record turnout for Norwich's 10th Pride in July, which saw crowds of more than 10,000 attend.

Josh Elms, who helped organise the event, said the response had been "fabulous" and a date for next year had already been set.

Image copyright King's Lynn & West Norfolk Pride Image caption People took selfies as they took part in the colourful march through King's Lynn

"We had more than double the amount of people we expected," he said.

"We weren't keeping an official count but I'd say more than 1,000 people took part and there were even more watching.

"The high street was wall-to-wall with people and we actually ran out of space in the Market Place."

Image copyright King's Lynn & West Norfolk Pride Image caption A drag queen entertains the crowds

Mr Elms and his friend Jo Rust decided to host the parade in King's Lynn after attending Norwich Pride in 2017.

"West Norfolk is quite disconnected from the rest of the county," he said. "It can feel more rural and less cosmopolitan than Norwich.

"From what we can tell from analytics online, over 50% of respondents to the parade were from West Norfolk and 40% were from King's Lynn itself.

"But lots of people came from all over - some had driven up from London and Lowestoft and the team from Norwich Pride also came along."

Image copyright King's Lynn & West Norfolk Pride Image caption Even the local dogs showed their support for the town's inaugural Pride parade

Ms Rust said she hoped the event would help "make people feel more comfortable in their home town".

Next year's parade will take place on 17 August.