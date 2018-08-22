Image caption The Florida group employs 80 people

A factory, which has been making shoes in Norwich since 1936, is to close and production is due to be moved abroad.

Florida, which makes women's footwear under the Van Dal brand, will seek new premises in the city where shoes will be designed and marketed.

Some production staff are being made redundant but most will be re-deployed, the firm said.

Florida's managing director Tony Linford said: "It's a sad decision but an economic necessity."

He added: "It's no longer sustainable to keep manufacturing here.

"Despite our best efforts, 'Made in England', particularly for women's shoes, doesn't resonate with big retailers."

Norwich was a major centre for the manufacture of women's shoes and at its peak the industry employed 12,000 people.

But from the 1970s, local production has been undercut by imports and in recent years 85% of production has been carried out abroad, with the other 15% in Norwich.

Florida employs 80 people and said it has been hit by the closure of hundreds of independent shoe shops since 2010.

Mr Linford said the number in the UK had dropped from 500 to 200 so far this decade.