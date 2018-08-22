Footballer's friend cleared of GBH

Image copyright Leicester City FC Image caption James Maddison now plays for Leicester City, but was on Norwich City's books when the alleged incident happened on 9 October 2016

A man who fractured another man's cheekbone in a fight in Norwich has been cleared of grievous bodily harm.

Nathan Cadby, 21, punched James Brown on the way home from a night out with Premier League footballer James Maddison on 9 October 2016.

The carpenter claimed he was acting in self-defence in the incident, which took place at a bus stop in Norwich.

Jurors at Ipswich Crown Court took two hours to find Mr Cadby not guilty.

He and the Leicester City star were returning from the Mantra nightclub in the early hours of the morning when they encountered Mr Brown and his friends.

Feared being punched

Summing up Mr Brown's evidence for jurors, Judge Emma Brown said Mr Maddison had approached the group near a bus stop and asked: "Do you know who I am?" in a friendly manner.

When they replied that they didn't, Mr Brown had said Mr Maddison "changed a bit" and started talking about his expensive trainers.

"He said he earns £7,000 per week," Mr Brown had told the court.

"He said he earns more in a month than we do in a year. He said his shoes were more than our outfits."

In his evidence, Mr Brown then claimed that another person approached the bus stop and said, "You should know who he is", before delivering a "slap" to his face and punching him when he stood up.

Mr Cadby, of Turner Road, Coventry, denied slapping Mr Brown and said he had gone over to hurry Mr Maddison up so they could get back to his flat.

He told the court he punched Mr Brown as he "thought he was going to punch me or head butt me or something".

Mr Maddison said the trouble started when Mr Brown "became aggressive when he stood up".

The footballer played for Norwich City and was on loan to Aberdeen at the time of the incident.