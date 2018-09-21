Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Norwich City will hope the terms of its licence can be changed by the time Take That visit in 2019

Take That have announced they will be returning to play at Norwich City FC, as the football club tries to change the terms of its premises licence.

They will return 30 May, after playing two shows at the ground in 2017.

The club wants to "place bars and marquees" in the Carrow Road car park to make it more suitable for these types of events.

"The current footprint of our licence is very restrictive to our premises when we host a concert," it said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Norwich City wants to "place bars and marquees" in the Carrow Road car park

The group, made up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, played two nights at Carrow Road in June 2017.

Their Greatest Hits Live Tour 2019 will also see the band joined by special guest Rick Astley.

In an application to Norwich City Council, the football club said it wanted to hold concerts every year during the summer months and the licence change would help when planning events months in advance.

"We are not looking to change the times of our licence, only simply change the footprint/area allowed to serve alcohol within our own legal premises," the application said.

Announcing the return of the group, the club's director of commercial, Ben Kensell, said: "Concerts are a key revenue stream to helping us achieve our targets and we hope this will be one of many to come in future years.

"I am certain this will sell out very quickly and we hope all those that come will have another unforgettable evening here."