Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Cristina Magda-Calancea died in hospital after being stabbed

A woman who died after she was stabbed in King's Lynn has been named by police.

Cristina Magda-Calancea, 26, was found injured on Friday in Fenland Road and died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died of multiple stab wounds.

Gediminas Jasinskas, 29, of Tennyson Avenue, King's Lynn, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court earlier charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody before a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.

Det Insp Lewis Craske said it was an isolated incident, adding: "We are still keen to speak to anyone with information regarding it to further assist our investigation."