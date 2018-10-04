Image caption The two men were found dead at Banham Poultry in the early hours

Two men have died in an industrial accident at a poultry firm in Norfolk.

Police were called to Banham Poultry, Station Road, Attleborough at about 01:10 BST following reports two subcontractors had been found dead.

The men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were from a pest control company and were found close to the factory.

Police have not given further details, but Greater Anglia said Cambridge-bound trains would not stop at Attleborough due to a "chemical spillage".

The fire service, police and the Health and Safety Executive are at the scene.

A cordon is in place at the factory and at the nearby Attleborough railway station, where only the Norwich-bound platform is open.

Greater Anglia said disruption was expected until midday.

On Wednesday, Banham Poultry announced it was up for sale, leaving hundreds of jobs potentially at risk.

Two bids are being considered, one of which aims to keep the business in Attleborough, while the other plans to move production elsewhere.

The company is one of Norfolk's biggest employers, with about 1,000 staff.