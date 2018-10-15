Image caption Norfolk County Council has recommended shutting 46 out of 53 centres

People unhappy at plans to close most of Norfolk's children's centres have been protesting outside County Hall in Norwich.

Conservative-run Norfolk County Council has recommended shutting 46 out of 53 centres when their contracts end in September 2019.

The remaining seven, one in each district in Norfolk, will serve as "hubs" providing outreach services.

The Labour Party says the plans have not been thought through properly.

Children's centres were opened under the Sure Start name by the last Labour government, primarily for relatively-disadvantaged families with pre-school children.

'Passionate' protesters

Councillor Mike Smith-Clare, from the Labour group, said: "People are passionate about this, they don't want to see centres closed.

"They know cuts are going to affect, not just children but future communities... they are angry and they have every right to be."

Image caption The Labour Party says the plans have not been thought through properly

The protesters gathered outside the council offices ahead of a full council meeting where a report from last month's children's services committee is due to be presented.

In February, the authority announced the children's centre budget for 2019 had been cut from £10m to £5m.

At present about 23,000 under-fives use the centres annually.

The council, which has begun a consultation about the proposals, said it wanted to create a more consistent service that met the needs of families.

The authority said 60%-70% of its work with families was already via the centres' outreach staff.

Penny Carpenter, Tory chairwoman of the council's children's services committee, denied the proposals were a result of funding cuts.

"By spending our money on frontline services, rather than buildings, we'll be able to provide more focused one-to-one and group support, with a more consistent service across the county," she said.

The consultation results will be discussed by children's services committee in January 2019 with a decision agreed by full council in February or March.